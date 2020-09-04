The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged eligible voters in the state to come out enmasse on September 19, 2020 and vote for the PDP to enable him consolidate on his achievements in the first term, assuring that the electioneering process will be violence-free.

Addressing party faithful during his reelection campaign rally in Urhonigbe wards 7 and 8, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Obaseki charged the electorate to turn out without fear of intimidation or harassment to vote and stay back to defend their votes.

“Come out and vote, don’t be afraid as there would be no violence; nobody will fight on that day, come out and vote. I am assuring you as the Chief Security Officer of the state that there will be no violence in Edo during this election. We all made a promise at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, that there would be no violence during this election.

“Vote for the PDP and stay back to defend your votes so that your votes will count and when I come back as governor, Urhonigbe Community will receive more attention from my administration.

“We started a rubber plantation in Urhonigbe about a year ago as we have to create jobs for our young ones; we have to create a new economy as we cannot continue relying on crude oil. This election will determine if we will continue to do things that will move us forward or allow all those people who put us where we are, to come back, but God forbid!

“I know your problems here; look at the gully erosion ravaging some parts of this place. I saw it with my eyes and I have to do something about it”, he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, noted that “From all the places we have visited, the people expressed their readiness to reelect Obaseki. Our visit is to come and thank you people and to appeal to you all that this election will determine the future of Edo people. Since the time of Obafemi Awolowo, no other governor has paid attention to agriculture like our governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

“He has started doing something in rubber plantation and palm oil production. We must encourage him by voting massively for him, so that he can continue the good work”, he said.