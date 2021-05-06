From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured the people of the state of a brighter future in spite of the economic crisis in the country and the world, brought about in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The govenor said this in an interactive session with women groups from across the state, during a discourse put together by the State Transition Committee and hosted by the Edo State First Lady in Benin.

Obaseki highlighted recent data showing the high economic activities in the state which he attributed to its strategic location and resilience of the people.

He further stated that the state is abundantly endowed with everything needed for economic development, and that his administration is committed to building strong institutions to ensure that it happens as it does in more developed economies.

‘When you go abroad everything follows the right order because there are strong institutions and that’s what we’re trying to do in Edo State,’ the governor said.

Responding, the governor’s wife, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, recalling the lessons of the #EndSARS protests, called on the women to show commitment to good governance by supporting the Edo State Government Economic Development Plan.

She reminded the governor to ensure more women are given positions in his second tenure.

In their various responses, the women declared their willingness to pay taxes and support government revenue generation strategies just as they appealed for more innovative ways to ensure that the revenue generated goes into government coffers.