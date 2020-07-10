Edo Government has recruited 256 new officers into the state Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA) and built a training and manpower development centre to strengthen the response to traffic management within the metropolis.

In a statement, EDSTMA Legal Adviser/Secretary, Iryn Omorogiuwa, said the passing out parade (POP) for the newly recruited officers will hold today, at the agency’s head office, on Sapele Road in Benin.

She said the ceremony will also feature the commissioning of the EDSTMA Training and Manpower Development Centre.

“The 256 newly recruited officers and training and manpower academy will strengthen EDSTMA’s capacity in bringing order to the metropolis.”

EDSTMA Managing Director, Oloriegbe Dennis Ade, said: “The manpower academy was constructed by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to assist the agency in the discharge of its duties in line with global best practices.

“The academy will serve as a centre for drivers’ training programmes to sharpen their skills,” EDSTMA managing director said.