Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of Eguaholor Communty in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the State, that when reelected his administration will embark on more projects in the area to better their lives.

Obaseki, who made the promise while addressing the party faithful during his reelection campaign rally in Eguaholor Ward 7, promised to scale up developmental projects across the State and pursue more people-centric programmes and reforms to ensure improved wellbeing of Edo people.

The Governor was accompanied by his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu; a senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Urhoghide, and the Chairman, Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, and other members of the party’s campaign council.

‘I have awarded the contract for the construction of the Eguaholor access road but the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is the reason why work on the road was delayed,’ the Governor said.

‘But let me assure you that work will commence this dry season. My promise is that this dry season, I will make sure that I construct your roads.

‘For me, this is home, and I know the problems here. The problem is beyond roads, but good roads are also important for our state’s development. The empowerment of our people and resetting of the economy is very important to us, that is why I told my commissioner for agriculture, Mr Richard Edebiri, to start his agricultural programmes in this area.

‘We will bring more money here to alleviate the sufferings of the people in this area. I know that if we support the farmers here with fertilizer and provide grants for them, they will make their own money; they are not beggars.

‘All they require is the enabling environment, construction of more roads, improved electricity supply and educational system, and by the grace of God, you have your son as the governor. If I cannot do it for you, nobody will do it.

‘So, I am not going to campaign, I just want to promise you that, by the grace of God, when next I come here, it will be to commission your road.’

Obaseki’s reelection campaign also got a major boost with the PDP receiving the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Ward 7 Chairman, Mr Nagudia Osaretin, who decamped with many of his supporters.

Osaretin cited Obaseki’s developmental strides as a major factor for his defection, adding that the governor’s defection to the PDP has crumbled APC in Edo.

‘I am representing Isi North and Isi South. We are large in number and we have decided that wherever Obaseki goes, we will go.’