Efosa Ikponmwonsa

Governor Godwin Obaseki in his determination to take governance in Edo State to a higher pedestal from where his predecessor stopped has insisted that every lawmaker representing the state, both at the National Assembly and the state House of Assembly must up their ante in terms of attracting infrastructural facilities to their constituents in addition to their primary role of lawmaking.

There was no better time to hand this down to the lawmakers than when his administration organised a thanksgiving service to celebrate its victory in the March 23, state House of Assembly election where the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the entire 24 seats up for grabs into the Assembly.

The victory came two weeks after the party had a not too impressive outing during the Presidential and National Assembly election.

The colourful ceremony was attended by party leaders from across the state, including former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Oyegun; one of his predecessors, Prof Osereimen Osunbor; former Deputy Governor, Rev Peter Obadan; the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu; Secretary to State Government, Barr Osarodion Ogie; Chief of Staff to Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele; state Chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua; state Secretary, Lawrence Okha; elected lawmakers and party faithful across the state.

At a private dinner for the lawmakers later that evening, Obaseki stressed that his administration would no longer accept boreholes and toilets as constituency projects from members of the national and state assemblies.

“I will not accept boreholes and VIP toilets as constituency projects any more. Edo people have spoken that they want real change and we must deliver the change to them.

“For the elected members of the House of Assembly, every constituency you represent must have something meaningful in the budget on a yearly basis.

“I will not accept N40 million constituency projects, if you are not able to appropriate between N500 million to N1 billion, then you are not working for your constituency,” the governor said.

He added that duplication of projects would not be allowed, to ensure for the efficient use of the state’s resources.

Obaseki further said that he would be holding interactive sessions with the party members in the National Assembly on a monthly basis to review their projects, noting that the elected APC legislators have no reasons not to deliver good governance to Edo people who gave them the mandate to serve.

Responding, Hon. Peter Akpatason, the House of Representatives member-elect for Akoko Edo Federal Constituency, thanked the governor for the massive support he gave all the candidates of the APC during the elections, adding that Obaseki spurred them to victory.

Akpatason promised to attract the support of the Federal Government to the state and said that a better synergy between the state House of Assembly, National Assembly, state and local governments on project execution will ensure the judicious use of the state’s resources.

Speaking on behalf of the newly elected state House of Assembly members, Hon. Washington Osifo, said that they would ensure the executive succeeds in its endeavour.

“I want to assure you that you will enjoy our support and you will be happy at the end of the day that you have all the 24 seats in the state assembly.

“We will ensure that as you are working for the good of Edo people, we will give you all our support,” he said.

The APC for the first time won the entire five seats in Edo Central Senatorial District which over the years have always been a stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but the people had a second thought and produced a one party lawmakers.

At the end of the exercise, APC produced Francis Okiye (Esan North East I); Emmanuel Okoduwa (Esan North East II); Victor Edoror (Esan Central); Sunday Ojiezele (Esan South East); Marcus Onobun (Esan West); Ephraim Aluebhosele (Igueben).

Edo North is traditionally an APC stronghold and the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole commended the peaceful conduct of the state House of Assembly elections.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after voting in his Iyamho unit, he said those that kicked against deployment of military for the conduct of state Houses of Assembly election are enemies of democracy and Nigeria.

In Ikakumoh, Ward 6, Unit 14, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto said the election was very significant as it would throw up 24 individuals across the state that would formulate Edo State legislative nucleus.

“There’s no gainsaying the fact that the sterling achievements recorded by the Godwin Obaseki-led government is made possible by a cooperative and supportive House of Assembly.”

Expectedly, Edo North delivered all the seats to APC which is made up of Ganiyu Audu (Estako West 1) and Aliyu Oshiomhole (Estako West II).

Others were Emmanuel Agbaje (Akoko-Edo II); Yekini Idaiye (Akoko-Edo II); Eric Okaka (Owan East); Micheal Ohio-Ezo (Owan West); Oshoma Ahmed (Estako Central); Kingsley Ugabi (Estako East).

In Edo South, where Governor Obaseki is from, he expressed satisfaction with the turn out of voters in the state Assembly election. ‎

At the end of voting, APC also cleared the entire seats available; Chris Okaeben (Oredo West), Crosby Eribo (Egor), Henry Okhuarobo (Ikpoba-Okha), Roland Asoro (Orhionmwon West), Nosayaba Okunbor (Orhionmwon East), Osaro Obazee (Oredo East), Washington Osifo (Uhunmwode), Ugiagbe Dumez (Ovia North East 1) ,Vincent Uwadiae ( Ovia North East II), and Sunday Aghedo (Ovia South West).