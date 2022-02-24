From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of the Edo State governor, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, commended the UN Women for launching the “HeForShe” Initiative in the state, saying it would help to reduce gender-based violence.

She gave the commendation at the official launch of the HeForShe Initiative in Benin City.

The First Lady, represented by wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu, while thanking the partners for their support in ensuring gender inclusiveness gains acceptability, said that the launch of the campaign is now a shared call between men and boys in the state.

Earlier, the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki while commending the UN Women for their quest to bridge the gap existing between the male and the female folks in the Nigeria politics, said his administration has been in the forefront of promoting women inclusiveness in the state.

Obaseki, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Osarodion Ogie, said in demonstration of the women inclusiveness, more women were appointed as Permanent Secretaries in the civil service while about 18 female lawyers were promoted to the rank of judges.

Obaseki also added that his administration has taken a step further to stem gender-based violence in the state by passing the VAPP bill into law.

He urged the UN Women not to relent in the push for gender inclusiveness but to put more efforts to sustain the mileage gained thus far.

Giving the overview of the HeForShe campaign, Programme Manager, UN Women, Peter Mancha said the aim of the campaign is to get more Nigeria men to sign into the one billion men initiative but regrettably, only over 5,000 persons have signed in.

‎