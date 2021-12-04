From T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the former Governor of Edo State, Dr. Chief Lucky Igbinedion, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion.

The governor in a statement, said, Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion, would be remembered for her wise counsel, charming character and love for God.

“I am saddened by the sad news of the passing of your dearly beloved mother, Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion. Mama was loving and compassionate, giving herself freely to causes she cared deeply about and worked assiduously to make society better for all.

“She was a great mother, a loving wife and a conscientious community leader. Her kindness and warmth shone through her charitable endeavours and commitment to uplifting members of her immediate community. Mama would be remembered for her wise counsel, charming character and love for God.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I extend heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, Dr. Lucky Igbinedion, the Igbinedion family, friends and associates over Mama’s passing and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, the statement added.

