From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured that his government would collaborate with all security agencies to find the killers of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who was murdered by suspected kidnappers.

The governor gave the assurance in a condolence message he sent to Sowore over the death of the younger Sowore, who was a student of the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

Governor Obaseki said the state government would work with relevant security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident, stressing that efforts would be intensified to bring the culprits to book.

‘I commiserate with the Sowore family and the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

‘The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

‘On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’ Obaseki added.

