Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday has congratulated former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, who clocks 80, next Monday.

In a congratulatory message, yesterday, Obaseki lauded Osoba, for joining “the nation’s league of octogenarians, few days from today.”

At the launch of Osoba’s new book: Battlelines, My Adventures in Journalism And Politics, at Eko Hotel, Lagos, yesterday, the Edo governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, noted that the autobiography will enrich the body of knowledge.

“Chief Osoba stands out as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated and accomplished journalists who rose to the occasion to speak truth to power, at various times in our history as a country.

“His marks in the journalism profession are indelible, with several generations of mentees who were tutored by the former Ogun State governor.

“I join millions of Nigerians and your friends across the world to salute your new contribution to the body of knowledge and hope that the new generation of journalists, other professionals and young leaders, will draw valuable lessons from your new book,” the governor said.