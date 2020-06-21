Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has commended the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu for joining the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the deputy governor described Obaseki’s decision to join the PDP as well-thought-out and a right step to continue his good works for the people of Edo State.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo also commended the leadership of the PDP, particularly the Edo State chapter of the party for demonstrating what he calls the characteristic magnanimity and large-hearted spirit of the PDP in welcoming back Obaseki and his followers.

According to the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, the return of the Edo State Governor speaks volumes of the indescribable difference between PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in terms of capacity to promote good governance and democracy in Nigeria.

While assuring Mr Obaseki of support by all critical stakeholders of the PDP, Senator Ewhrudjakpo called on him and his followers to join other party faithful in contributing towards repositioning the PDP to regain power at the centre in 2023.

He also urged Nigerians to identify with the PDP in fighting against injustice, lack of respect for the rule of law and other undemocratic tendencies in the body polity of the country being perpetrated by the APC.