From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The National Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, has revealed how Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, allegedly demanded the sum of $300, 000 from his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to make up funds to settle Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama who stepped down for him (Obaseki) to contest the Edo State PDP governorship election in 2020.

He made the revelation while speaking during his annual Edo PDP Christmas/New Year Party at his Country Home in Ogbona, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said following the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the PDP, the National body of the party set up a Reconciliation Committee headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State with other governors as members.

Orbih disclosed that among the agreements reached was that the Edo South senatorial ticket of the party be given to Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama to compensate him for stepping down to allow Governor Godwin Obaseki to get a PDP governorship ticket in 2020 at no cost.

He said it was also agreed that the Legacy Group of the party headed by him would take one Senate ticket while the Obaseki group would take the third ticket.

Besides, it was agreed that Obaseki should take 13 State House of Assembly tickets and Chief Dan Orbih’s group to take 11 tickets, an agreement Chief Orbih said he accepted to ensure togetherness.

“Suddenly, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, comes back to say his boss, Governor Obaseki says he wants all 24 House of Assembly tickets. At this point, it was apparent that Governor Obaseki really wanted no settlement in the Edo PDP,” Orbih stated.

He also said: “Shaibu told me that Governor Obaseki demanded $300,000 from him to make up funds to settle Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama for the governorship ticket which he gave his boss, Governor Obaseki, only to discover that no Penny was given to Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama neither did he demand a dime for stepping down”.

The PDP South-South National Vice Chairman stated that he pointedly asked Governor Obaseki to confirm if he gave money to anybody to allow him to join the party or contest for governorship and he said no.

“Now the truth is revealed for Edo people to be the judge ahead of the 2023 general elections”, Chief Orbih added.