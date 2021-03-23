From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The animosity and bitterness that trailed the September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship election has continued, with Governor Godwin Obaseki ordering the demolition of a property belonging to the immediate past deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu.

The Odubu’s property was occupied by his younger brother and his family at the time it was demolished yesterday evening.

Besides, bulldozers also brought down two other buildings belonging to Mr. Mike Etemuagbon and Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who are said to be allies of ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Reacting to the destruction, Odubu described it as unfortunate, saying the matter was already before the court.

He said he had read in the Nigeria Observer newspaper in January that his Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of his property situated at Dennis Osadebey Avenue in the Government Reserve Area (GRA) in Benin, has been revoked.

Narrating the incident, Mrs. Precious Odubu, told newsmen at about 4pm she noticed some strange looking policemen who came into the compound through the other gate and she approached them to inquire about their mission.

“Without even waiting for my response, they just brought in their bulldozers and started destroying the house without allowing us to remove our properties”, she explained.