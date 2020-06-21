Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo South senatorial leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Owere Dickson Imasogie, has denied allegation that Governor Godwin Obaseki induced party leaders with billions of naira to defect to the PDP.

Imasogie, who spoke on the governor’s defection at the weekend, said Obseki’s coming into the PDP was purely strategic.

Noting that the development was almost late in coming, considering the fact that the party had to shift its primaries slated for Friday, 20th June to Thursday, June 25, he said it was in the wisdom of the leadership of the party to accommodate the governor into the party.

‎”Any active political party would certainly be excited having a sitting governor of a state, with his party ruling at the centre, decamping to an opposition party. It shows, amongst other considerations, the valuable rating and respect the defecting governor has for that party.

“So, we in the PDP have accepted Governor Obaseki into our fold and the leadership of the party has granted him and his deputy the necessary waivers to contest on the platform of the party”.

The PDP leader, while emphasizing that the party was a huge humane umbrella of protection for political like-minds, remarked hilariously “what kind of inhuman umbrella would the PDP be if it would not provide shelter and comfort for a governor whose party, the APC, had been tormenting with heavy acidic rains and thunderstorms? He is here with us now, safe and sound. And henceforth, Edo has become a PDP state”.

He said what transpired between the party and the governor was mutual, as the sitting governor certainly has his own qualities, selling points and attractions.

‎Imasogie chastised the APC-led federal government for “obviously groping in the dark in its inability to provide positive direction and tackle raging issues of insecurity, corruption, ailing economy and hunger in the land”, and called on Nigerians to continue to rally support of the PDP “so we can bring Nigeria back to the path of true recovery and health”.

