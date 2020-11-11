The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, dissolved the state executive council ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office.

The governor, who announced the dissolution at a valedictory executive council session at the Government House in Benin City, expressed appreciation to the outgoing council members for their selfless service to the state.

Obaseki said: “Since I became governor, I didn’t sack any commissioner, but rather they sacked me by resigning from my cabinet. What is important in government are the core values of truth, justice and fairness.

“When elected to serve the people, let us truly serve the people, as we will give account to God. I can’t claim success alone, what I did was to create the opportunity for you to serve.”

Obaseki urged former members of his cabinet to continue to work and support his administration, adding, “You are all part of this administration and architects of the new design for the growth and development of the state.”

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, commended the governor for his leadership style, adding that all former members of the cabinet learnt from his political ideology.