Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has donated relief materials to vulnerable persons at the Uhogua Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Permanent Secretary, Cabinet, Julie Olatunji, who represented the governor, said the materials were donated to the IDPs by the governor, as part of steps to identify with vulnerable persons in the society.

She said among the materials donated include: 200 bags of rice, 180 bags of gari, 1,500 tubers of yams, 25 bags of brown beans, 25 bags of white beans, 50 bags of grains, 25 gallons of 20 litres of vegetables oil, and 20 gallons of 25 litres of palm oil.

The governor commended the management of the camp for observing the necessary precautionary measures put in place by government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, adding: “We are happy that the laid down procedures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state is being observed at the camp as we were asked to wash and sanitize our hands before entering the camp.”