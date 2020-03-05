Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced an aggressive drive, with an objective of reaching a target of over 500,000 members ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial election.

The governor said this during the sensitisation of executives and leaders of the APC in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) and Irrua, Esan Central LGA, ahead of the party’s four-week registration exercise across the state.

Obaseki said the registration process is aimed at strengthening the APC at the base, noting that in the past three years, the party has focused on restructuring to ensure development flows from bottom to top.

“When you have a strong and viable party, the government can do more,” Obaseki said.

The governor noted that the target is to get over 500,000 members to ensure seamless victory for the APC during the elections, adding that APC will continue to be the dominant party in the state because it has the interest of Edo people at heart.

Obaseki urged members of Edo APC to join in building the party, while insisting that members should not be disturbed by some people iwho are still practising outdated politics.

“They should come back to the house and stay on the queue and behave like anybody else. You cannot practice your politics outside your ward.

“APC is open; nobody is being driven out. If you have an issue, attend ward meetings and register your complaints so we will all sit down and resolve it.

“You don’t run to Abuja and tell us you have come home and demand membership. It doesn’t work that way. That is not in the party’s constitution,” he said.