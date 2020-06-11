Kehinde Aderemi

The management of Edo University, Iyamho, has continued to attract commendations for itself following the brilliant performance recorded by the university in the October/November 2019 programme accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and professional bodies. The latest accolades for the institution came from Edo State governor, Dr. Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki expressed joy and excitement that the institution had recorded such feats within a few years of its establishment. He lauded the university’s council as well as the vice chancellor, management, staff and students of the institution for their dedication to duty and conscientiousness.

Obaseki asserted that the laudable strides of the university were in consonance with the policy direction of his administration on the development of education in Edo State. He said he was particularly excited at the accreditation by the NUC of the Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme, Nursing Science and the Medical Laboratory Science programmes, as well as the MBBS pre-clinical accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Obaseki commended what he termed the “exemplary leadership” of the VC, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor. In his words, Aluyor had been projecting the values of Edo University Iyamho as a citadel of great learning and an institution of global recognition.

Said the governor: “While it is remarkable that you are recording landmark achievements, I salute the courage, passion, dedication and vision with which you are sustaining the institution in its enviable height.”

The university has also been speaking about the accreditation of its programmes by the relevant agencies. Public relations officer of the university, Betcher Ekhosuhun, a lawyer, said the road to the strings of successful accreditation of various programmes started in November 2019 when the NUC visited the university and gave full accreditation status to a number of programmes. These include Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Business Administration and Mass Communication.

Before then, in May last year, the NUC had given full accreditation to the Medical Laboratory Science and Nursing Science programmes. Programmes in the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences had also been given full accreditation status during the 2018 exercise. The programmes include: Biochemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology, Accounting, Economics, English, History and International Studies and Political Science.

Programmes such as Law, Mechanical and Civil Engineering, Anatomy, Physiology, Peace & Conflict Studies, Physics with Electronics, Industrial Chemistry and Entrepreneurship Studies have also been accredited.

Following the accreditation by the NUC, relevant professional bodies have also granted accreditation status to many programmes being run by the university. MBBS programme has been accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Nursing Science by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN); Medical Laboratory Science has been endorsed by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Accounting, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); just as Engineering has been accredited by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

The institution stated that the minimum percentage score for the programmes visited by the NUC since inception of the Edo University, Iyamho was 82.5 per cent.

Aluyor, while expressing delight at the accreditation results, said the good performance by the university during the accreditation exercise was attributable to team work and support of Obaseki’s administration. He also showered encomiums on the university’s council, under the leadership of Emeritus Professor T.O.K. Audu, chancellor, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, and the staff and students of the university.

Aluyor also praised parents and guardians who he said had expressed confidence in the quality of education offered by the university. He pledged that the university management would continue to ensure that students of the institution were well educated in character and learning, in line with the university’s mission of developing leaders.