Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, finally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State.

‎He arrived the state secretariat of the Party exactly 2.15 pm ‎and was greeted by a waiting estatic crowd amidst vuvu zela sounds that rented the air.

Obaseki who was accompanied by some officials of his government‎, was immediately ushered into the office of the state chairman of the party, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, where he was admitted into the PDP.

In his speech, Obaseki said: “l am here this afternoon to inform you that upon my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) I have now decided haven consulted very widely within the state and across the country to become a member of the PDP.

“The PDP in my view has demonstrated and shown that it is a party that is rooted in democratic practices. The party that believes in justice and fairness, a party that respects its people. Today is not a day I will make the speech, you will hear from me soon.

“Today, I am here to go through the formalities of registering as a meber of this great party. I know and I understand fully well the implications of these decisions, I know that upon taking up membership of this party I automatically become the leader of the party in the state, that is the constitution, I read it thoroughly last night and I want to assure all of you that I am prepared to provide leadership, I am prepared to provide leaderhip that will lead this party to victory and I am prepared to provide leadership that will not only put PDP in office in Edo State but as the ruling party in Edo State.

“We will make sure that the level of progress, the level of hope and the level of participation in the political system by our party is unrivalled in this country. I am very happy to be here, the reception I have received since I drove in here has been ecstatic, the energy I see in this party is the kind of energy I require to take Edo to the level we should go to next.

“So, if indeed we have done anything in the last four years, you haven’t seen anything yet because with the quality of people I see here, the energy of the youths I see, by the grace of God victory will be possible, I am committing to you that I will not only lead this party to victory in Edo State, but we will now make sure that this party establishes an example of how states will be run in Africa so today, it is with great pleasure that I have come to formally take up my membership of this great party”.

Responding, the state‎ chairman of the PDP, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, said‎ he has directed the Chairman of Ward 4 Oredo Local Government Area, to provide him (Obaseki) with party membership card.

Later in an interview with journalists, the PDP Chairman said “We as PDP family are very excited the the state governor has joined us with all his commissioners, House of Assembly members, Council chairmen.

“So with this, it is very clear even to the blind that come September 19, Edo State will be a fully PDP state. We are grateful to God for making this day happen”.

Also speaking, the PDP National Vice Chairman, South South, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, said all the processes leading to the defection of Obaseki was smooth and successful, adding that there was no problem with the negotiations.

“So we are happy that the governor and his deputy are coming in to pick ticket”.

During yesterday defection of governor Obaseki to the PDP, the much touted COVID-19 precautionary measures provided in the state gazette, including not having more than 20 persons in an event and social distancing, were observed in breach.

There was crowd at the party secretariat, with many people not wearing face masks.