Tony Osauzo, Benin

As part of his campaign, Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, flagged-off harvest in Usugbenu farm settlement in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state, recovering public trust in his memorandum of understanding (MoU), which had been put to question by his political opponent, ahead of the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in the State.

Briefing reporters after the flag-off the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) candidate for the September 19, Governorship election in the state, assured that the tons of grains from the 475 acres in this season will not only put food on the table of Nigerians, but the excess will be sold abroad.

He said the feat was achieved through the government efforts aimed at encouraging young Nigerians in the state to venture into mechanised farming and agripreneur.

Obaseki assured that the farmers in Usugbenu, Ugboha in (Edo Central) and Sobe, Warrake and Agbede in Edo North Senatorial districts of the State are expected to embark in rotational farming after the harvesting is completed in this season.

“Haven’t you seen for yourself what we are doing? They said that we haven’t done anything.

“We have several of these farms and agricultural investments across the state where we are encouraging people to go into mechanised farming.

“This is one of the communities where we are showing the way by encouraging young people to go into clusters and agripreneur.

“As you can see, the farm is ready for harvesting”, he said.

During the visit, the operator of the harvester, simply identified as Mr. Danjuma, was on ground at the farm settlement which the Government ploughed and provided high quality seedlings and fertilizers and other logistics to the farmers.

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki last week Friday, led members of Edo PDP campaign team to assess the progress made so far in Sobe farm settlement in Owan West Local Government Area of the State where he vowed to raise a new generation of farmers in the state.