From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
In keeping to his promise of the new minimum wage regime announced on Workers’ Day, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has paid workers’ May salaries and pension, reflecting the new wage increase.
In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie said: “The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the payment of retirees’ pension and workers’ salaries for the month of May, reflecting the new N40,000 minimum wage.
“This is in fulfillment of the statutory obligations to workers and also a reflection of the governor’s expert and judicious management of the state’s resources.”
The governor had on Workers Day announced the increment of the minimum wage in the state from N30,000 to N40,000, noting that the increase was necessary to help workers overcome the country’s overbearing economic challenges, which had caused galloping inflation among other socio-economic dislocations.
A cross-section of workers, who spoke with journalists after the payment of the new minimum wage, expressed excitement about the development, praising the governor for keeping to his word.
