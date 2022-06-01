From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the Government of the Republic of Germany, have met to discuss areas of mutual collaboration.

Top amongst the areas were job creation, youth development, arts and culture, investments in industries and the productive sector.

Obaseki who disclosed the development on his social media handle, said the meetings were facilitated by GIZ-Skye.

He further said the engagements will strengthen the existing partnerships in job creation, youth development, arts and culture, as well as investments in industries and the productive sector.

“I began a series of meetings in Germany yesterday with key Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the German Government to discuss areas of mutual collaboration.

“The meetings are facilitated by GIZ-Skye and will strengthen our existing partnerships in job creation, youth development, arts and culture as well as investments in industries and the productive sector,” Obaseki said.

Obaseki further said he also met with the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DHK) to discuss areas of partnership for investment and employment promotion in Edo State.

“Over the course of the week, I will be meeting with senior officials of the government to foster relations between our state and Germany,” the Edo State Governor further disclosed.

