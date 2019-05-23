Tony Osauzo, Benin

President of One Love Foundation, Mr. Patrick Eholor, has given the‎ Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, seven days ultimatum to disclose the names of contractors handling various projects in the state.

Besides, he wants the governor to state the cost of the projects and whether the contracts were advertised and the newspapers where they were advertised.

Recall that some indigenous contractors of Edo State origin, had on Wednesday in apparent reaction to allegations that the governor was awarding contracts to foreigners, addressed a press conference where they said most of the State Expenditure for Employment and Result (SEEFOR) projects were being executed by them.

But Eholor, while addressing journalists in Benin, explained that the Freedom of Information Act gives the people the right to ask their elected representatives questions bothering on how they are being governed and to hold them accountable.

“I am not here to attack or defend Obaseki; I want to ask him, why is he running from the press; let him defend himself,” he said, adding that in spite of the problems President Donald Trump of America is facing, he still finds time to speak to the press.

‎On his earlier demand on the governor to explain the state debt profile of $246 million foreign loans and how it was spent, Eholor said he was still expecting a response from governor Obaseki.