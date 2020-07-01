Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hailed an Edo indigene and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, on his emergence as Africa Best Player in French Ligue One, clinching the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe Prize.

Obaseki said Osimhen has made the state and Nigeria proud with his envious feat, applauding him for being a good role model for millions of Edo youths.

According to the governor, “Hearty congratulations to Edo son and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, on his Prix Marc-Vivien Foé win, awarded to the Best African Player in the French Ligue One.

He is doing Edo proud at Lille, and we celebrate him for being an enviable ambassador of our dear state.”

He added that the state government is on course in encouraging more sporting talents to take to sports like Osimhen, with the setting up of the Edo State Sports Commission and the improved investment in sports development, resulting in the revamp of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and construction of 20 mini-stadia across the 18 local government areas in the state.

Noting that the activities are being designed to engage more youths in sporting activities in the state, the governor said.