Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hailed mothers for their outstanding roles in the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement in commemoration of Mother’s Day, yesterday, Obaseki urged them not to relent in supporting government’s campaign to halt the spread of COVID-19 as the state commences the vaccination of over 40,000 residents against the deadly disease.

“As we celebrate mothers for their sacrifices, love, care and unwavering commitment to family values, I urged them to continue to complement government’s efforts to contain the deadly virus by sensitising members of their immediate family and colleagues at work on the need to adhere to preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

“My administration will continue to initiate and implement policies and programmes that support mothers in fulfilling their roles in the family, at work and in the larger society. We are launching a N1 billion fund for widows whose livelihoods were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state as well.

“I urge mothers not to relent in supporting compliance with the government’s correct use of face masks and social distancing directives, as well as other precautionary measures, which are non-negotiable and germane in the fight against the spread of the virus.”