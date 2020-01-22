Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Benin-based human rights activist and founder, One Love Foundation, Patrick Eholor, yesterday, berated the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to take advantage of the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the forthcoming governorship election, saying the PDP ‘is on a life support machine’.

He said the PDP should have taken advantage of the APC crisis to strengthen itself and become a bride in the forthcoming governorship election instead of its members busying themselves endorsing Governor Godwin Obaseki for second term.

Eholor stated this while fielding questions from newsmen on the crisis rocking the APC and PDP in the state.

“If PDP was on ground and they know what they are doing, it would have been a sweep for the party because you can see that the government of Obaseki has failed us completely.

“PDP should have capitalised on the failure of Obaseki’s administration because all that Obaseki is doing now is to fight godfatherism that brought him to power. He believes in godfatherism, why is he now fighting against it.

“What I am saying is that, PDP, as a party, is on a life support machine in Edo State,” he said.

Reacting to Eholor’s comment, PDP Publicity Secretary, Chris Enehikhare, said the party cannot join issues with him as he (Eholor) is entitled to his opinion.