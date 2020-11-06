Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Marcus Onobun, has explained that Governor Godwin Obaseki has no hand in his election as Speaker, stressing that the mantle of leadership was bestowed on him by the collective decision of the members of the House.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen in Benin City and pointed out that although the Assembly is restructured to ensure Obaseki succeeds, the House will not also hesitate to discharge its statutory functions of checkmating the executive in a non confrontational manner.

“Obaseki never masterminded my emergence. We are arm of government and independent and like I said earlier, the support I got was from the overwhelming members of the House and you can attest to the fact that the way the House is run now the governor tries as much as possible to allow the business run without interference”.

Onobun further explained that the change of leadership became necessary in order to strengthened the grounds to enable the Assembly function in maximum capacity towards discharging its constitutional responsibility, adding that the House has not only reunited but equally went further to commute the impeachment of the former Speaker to resignation.

Commenting on the fate of the 14 APC lawmakers who are yet to be inaugurated, the Speaker said their seats have since been declared vacant and called on INEC to as a matter of urgency conduct election to fill the vacancies as the job of 24 lawmakers have become a herculean task for nine persons.

“We are looking forward to having a complete House and that is why I want to use this opportunity to call on INEC to quickly conduct elections to fill the vacancies and help the House to complete 24 and all the constituencies represented”.

The Speaker commended President Mohammadu Buhari for his listening ear and quick response to the yearnings of Nigeria youths over the ENDSARS protest, saying that though the peaceful protest which was later hijacked by hoodlums may have recorded some casualties, the country will be better for it in the next few years‎.

“I will tell you that what has happened now may have caused us so much casualties but in few years from now, taking the right steps, those confrontations, those agitations, those requests from the Nigeria youths the country will be better for it”‎.