Chinelo Obogo

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has said Governor Godwin Obaseki has unlocked the economic potentials of the state and exposed the state to unlimited investment oppourtunities in every sector of the state.

In a statement his Special Assistant on Media, Benjamin Atu, said that Obaseki was instrumental to the development of the blue print of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s administration and this had made it easy for the administration to fast track the much needed development in the state by creating new areas of engagement.

Shaibu stated that the administration has laid a solid foundation for industrialisation and development by creating the enabling environment for potential local and foreign investors.

“As an investor before venturing into politics, the Governor has initiated and stimulated commercially viable partnerships that has currently led to private public partnerships with the government.

“The investment and industrial policy of Edo State is designed to encourage, protect and promote the rapid development of manufacturing and other commercial sectors in the State.

This is to ensure the even spread of industrial companies and enterprise to check population drift from the rural to urban areas thereby promoting a balance economics development across the State.

”This requires realigning earnings from oil to agriculture. The reality all over the world today has shown that any government that does not create an investment-friendly environment to foster the growth of the industrial sector will fail.

“This is the more reason we need an investment professional like Governor Obaseki to continue to pilot the affairs of the State particularly with the Covid-19 pandemic when many viable States in the country are unable to pay salaries. We need an Obaseki in this critical period who possesses the ability, courage, sincerity to provide the right leadership for the betterment of the people. He is a stickler for hardwork and excellence,” he said.

234 8033726131