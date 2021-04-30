From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, named Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as chairman of its electronic registration panel with Adamawa Governor, Ahmad Fintiri, as deputy.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this at a press briefing, said the setting up of the e-registration panel was part of decisions reached at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Other members of the committee include the national organising secretary, national treasurer, national financial secretary, deputy national secretary and the national publicity secretary.

“Further nominations will be taken from the board of trustees, the National Assembly, Forum of State Chairmen as well as the youths and women demography of our party,” he said.

The NEC also passed a vote of confidence in the National Chairman, Uche Secondus and members of the national working committee (NWC).

He said NEC also cautioned party members “to be wary of agents of distractions and division while praising NWC for being focused and purpose-driven in piloting the affairs of the party.”

Meanwhile, Secondus has demanded an apology from former Edo commissioner for information, Kassim Afegbua, over a news report asking anti-graft agencies to probe N10 billion allegedly realised from sales of nomination forms from 2017 to date.

Apart from the apology, Secondus demanded that Afegbua should retract the story and pay him N1 billion as damages within 48 hours, failure which he would file a libel suit it.