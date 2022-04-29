From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has received members of the Southern Governors’ Wives’ Forum (SGWF), charging them to support efforts to end all forms of Gender-Based Violence in their various states.

The governor, who received the guests led by the chairman of the forum and the wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, at the Government House, Benin City, said his government will sustain reforms and programmes to end all forms of gender violence against women and girls in the state.

Addressing members of the Southern Governors’ Wives’ Forum, he said his government will continue to demonstrate the political will to support and protect young boys and girls against sexual-based violence.

Obaseki said protection of rights is key to his administration as he has committed lots of resources to this.

‘We already have a budget planning for gender-based violence (GBV) in our budget this year. We will continue to pull in resources to support the GVB centres across the 18 local government areas in Edo State.’

He reiterated that his administration is gender-sensitive, adding that he appointed eight female commissioners as a part of his cabinet.

‘We don’t play with gender issues in Edo State. We are in line with what the SGWF represents as a group.

‘They represent unity in Nigeria. Despite the divide in our political outlook, you continue to work very closely as if there is no divide. It is significant for the unity of this country. If there is anything we need the most today, it is the unity of the country. You represent unity; you epitomize unity of Nigeria,’ he said.

Narrating some of the government’s efforts in tackling gender-based violence in the state, Obaseki added: ‘We were worst hit several years ago when a young lady, Vivian Ogu, was murdered in the state on the account of sexual violence. We were also united to condemn the act of the murder of Omozuwa Uwaila, who was also sexually abused and murdered.

‘The state understands the pain the victims and their families go through. As a state, we have zero tolerance for sexual-based violence in the state.’

The governor said that the fight against gender-based violence has achieved remarkable progress.

‘The group thanked our husbands under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for their support and encouragement given to the NGWF on tackling gender-based violence in Nigeria,’ said Orelu Bisi Adeleye Fayemi, who chairs the Nigeria Governors’ Wives’ Forum (NGWF).

Mrs Oyetola Kafayat also commended the governor of the state for his developmental strides, especially in education and human capacity development, adding: ‘Your Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda is quite inspiring and it’s transforming lives already in the state.’

Edo First Lady Mrs Betsy Obaseki said the NGWF has shown the capacity to promote unity in the country, urging governors to support women in their states to run for elective positions

Members of the SGWF include the first ladies of Edo, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Abia, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, Lagos and Oyo States.”