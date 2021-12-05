From T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the former Governor of Edo State, Dr. Chief Lucky Igbinedion, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion.

The governor in a statement said the matriarch of the Igbinedion family would be remembered for her wise counsel, charming character and love for God.

Obaseki added that she was loving and compassionate and gave herself freely to causes she cared deeply about and worked assiduously to make society better for all.

“She was a great mother, a loving wife and a conscientious community leader. Her kindness and warmth shone through her charitable endeavours and commitment to uplifting members of her immediate community. Mama would be remembered for her wise counsel, charming character and love for God,” Obaseki said.

Also expressing his condolences to the Igbinedion family, proprietor of Abuja-based mega school, Pacesetters Academy, Kenneth Imansuangbon stated that Mama Governor, as the 85-year-old deceased was called in her life time, “was a rare breed whose footsteps in the sands of time would for long be talked about considering that she played well her role as a mother, mentor and caregiver not only to her children but to many others that came in contact with her.

“From my experience in my relationship with some of her children, namely Lucky, Bright and Charles, it shows that they were well brought up and derived joy in impacting positively on mankind.”

