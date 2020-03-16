The Edo Government has reaffirmed the commitment of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to complete the construction of the flood and gully erosion projects in Benin City, as part of measures to check the incidence of flooding during the rainy season in the state.

The erosion projects are being constructed by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), in partnership with the Edo State Government.

The Project Coordinator, NEWMAP, Dr. Tom Obaseki, disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, when he led a team of the NEWMAP Federal Project Monitoring Unit (FPMU) and state functionaries to inspect flood and gully erosion sites.

The tour included visits to ascertain the extent of work done at the erosion site and flood ravaged areas, especially in the area of flood control, impact of the Community Interest Group (CIGs) and the socio-economic effects on the host communities.

The team, which started their inspection tour from Queen Ede gully erosion site, were received by members and beneficiaries from the host community, who could not hide their joy over what NEWMAP has done for the community.

The project coordinator said the project is geared towards solving the incidences of flooding that had rendered so many people homeless and led to loss of lives and property, adding, “We all know that in the whole part of GRA area in Benin City, there is really no storm water solutions.