Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of next Saturday’s election, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), last night squared up in debate to unfold their programmes to the people of Edo State.

The debate organized by Channels Television, centred on what the candidates‎ would do if elected or re-elected and covered, Security, Health, Agriculture, Education, Employment, amongst others.

Governor Obaseki explained that in that last four years his administration has employed 157,000 persons and has done well in all sectors.

But Pastor Ize-Iyamu disagreed, saying the figure of employment bandied by Obaseki were bogus, adding that schools and hospitals in the state were without teachers and Doctors.