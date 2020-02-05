Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Hon. Charles‎ Idahosa has described the crisis rocking the party in the state as ‘a storm in a teacup’, boasting that governor Godwin Obaseki must do two terms of eight years.

“Obaseki must do his eight years. Nobody can stop him. If anybody by omission or commission ‎does that, APC is dead in Edo State,” he warned.

Idahosa, a former political adviser to the ex-comrade governor, Adams Oshiomhole, spoke when a forum of APC chairmen in the 18 local government ‎areas of the state paid him a solidarity visit in his house in Benin City.

He argued that nobody challenged ex-governors Lucky Igbinedion and Adams Oshiomhole when they sought to contest for second terms of office and wondered why Obaseki should not do a second term of office.

Idahosa who said he stands as a rock of Gibraltar behind Obaseki in his quest for a second term ticket said Obaseki is very focused and straight forward and nobody can change him.

He said the reason why the crisis in the party had lingered without settlement was because Oshiomhole is envious of Obaseki’s achievements, alleging that the APC national chairman is the one “running from the settlement because he has boasted he will do this, he will do that.

‎”For those whose benevolent spirit cracked their palm kernel for them, they should not think they are God,” Idahosa said in a veiled reference to Oshiomhole and cautioned against making the APC crisis a tribal matter, adding that Edo State is one.

Idahosa further boasted that Governor Obaseki will defeat all the other governorship aspirants again as governor, recalling that he did so before when he was not a governor.

Earlier, the chairman of the chairmen forum and chairman of the APC in Orhionmwon local government area, Ben Oghumu, said the purpose of their forum was to bring sanity and unity into APC and called for support from Idahosa, even as he pledged for support for Obaseki’s bid for a second term.