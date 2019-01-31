Few weeks after Governor Godwin Obaseki awarded contracts for the renovation of primary schools in Edo State, work has commenced in a number of the primary schools across the state.

The renovation work is part of the overall vision of governor Obaseki, to reposition basic education for improved outcome, with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) leading the charge.

At a number of the schools visited by newsmen, labourers were seen carrying out major renovation work on some of the dilapidated structures.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the remodelling of the 230 schools is part of the state government’s commitment to provide conducive learning environment for pupils in the state, a major pillar of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme.

At Ivbiotor Primary School in Benin, workers interviewed assured they will deliver quality job as their supervisors are determined to exceed the state governor’s expectations with regard to quality and deadline for delivering the project.

Renovation work is also ongoing at Ezoti Primary School, St Paul’s Primary School, Obaseki Primary School, now hosting Ekpenede Primary School, Okai Primary School and Obakhavbaye Primary School, which were relocated.

Osagie noted that the state government is keen on ensuring faith is restored to the public-school system in the state, adding that this would be achieved not only through improved teaching and learning methods, but, also, through provision of a conducive environment for teachers and their pupils.

Governor Obaseki, during a meeting with contractors, had vowed to prosecute any of them who delivers sub-standard work in the ongoing refurbishment of public primary schools.