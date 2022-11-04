Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has described the activities of social cultural organisation, Etsako Club 81 as one that has brought positive development to the state and Nigeria given its interventionist programmes and advocacy since its formation in 1981.

The governor stated this at the 40th anniversary of the club in Lagos and unveiling of Etsako Club 81 Cultural and Vocational Centre, a world class multipurpose edifice under construction in Auchi.

He urged similar organisations to emulate the Edo North organisation in supporting government efforts in uplifting the standard of lives of the people.

“We must give back to our communities, if God has blessed us, we must also find a way to give back to our fatherland, that is the only way our communities will feel our impact,” he said.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu decried the current state of the Benin-Auchi expressway saying the road had caused economic hardship to Nigerians, especially the people of Edo North.

He flayed the Federal Government for giving priority the provision of infrastructure in Chad and Niger Republic while neglecting road infrastructure in Edo State.

“The Benin-Auchi road is a federal government headache, but we are not seeing it as a federal government headache alone, the state has been putting pressure on the federal government to fix the road. NPDC and NNPC are now also part of the solution, they have also joined the state to insist that the road be rehabilitated and they are ready to commit funds to it.

“This is the first time Edo State government said, look we cannot continue to put taxpayers monies on this federal roads and we are not getting federal government to do its works. They spent time constructing railway lines to Niger Republic and Chad and building roads in those areas, whereas in Nigeria, federal roads are not motor-able.”

He, however, lauded the NPDC and NNPC for their involvement in fixing the road.

President of Etsako 81, Dr. Bala Yesufu said the association was focused on the enhancement of the culture, welfare and development of Etsako land and Edo North in general.