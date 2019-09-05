Tony Osauzo, Benin, with agency report

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has thanked security operatives and the public for the safe return of abducted Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Sylvanus Okogbeni, calling for calm and vigilance among residents.

The governor, who said this in the wake of the release of the CMD, commiserated with the families of security officials killed during the kidnap incident.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said government will not spare resources to ensure peace and security is sustained in the state.

“We are grateful to the public for their support and security agencies for their professionalism towards the release of Okogbeni. I commend the security operatives for their steadfastness in ensuring his release.

“I thank Edo people for their support and prayers. I also call for vigilance among residents and security operatives to forestall future recurrence.

“The state government commiserates with the fallen police officers who put their lives on the line as first responders and I urge the families left behind to be strong and rest assured of government’s support in these extremely difficult times.

“We commiserate with the state police command over the loss of their colleagues. The government is strengthening its collaboration with all security agencies and deploying more resources to ensure security is beefed up in the state,” he said