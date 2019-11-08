Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will chair the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) committee which is to interact with relevant government agencies and prepare modalities for accessing a $750 million World Bank grant.

Obaseki stated this at Benin Airport on his return from Abuja where he held meetings on the $750million grant. He said the World Bank grant to Nigeria’s 36 states will help improve governance, transparency and development of the physical infrastructure.

Edo governor assured that the money had been approved, and that disbursement would commence soon.

There is a World Bank support for states and the Governors’ Forum asked me to chair a committee that will interact with relevant agencies like the Ministry of Finance, World Bank and Auditor-General’s Office, to see how we can ensure the facility is well utilised. The grant has been approved; we are at the disbursement stage. But there are conditions that must be met before the money can be accessed by the states in the next four years. We are very hopeful that by the end of the year, we will be clear as to when the disbursement will occur,” he said.”

Obaseki said Edo won’t have problems accessing the grant.