Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday lit up sports festival torch in Benin City to signal the readiness of the state government to host the third Edo State Sports Festival.

In a brief ceremony held in Government House, the governor said it was his pleasure and honour to light up the Edo 2020 Sports Festival Torch.

He immediately handed over the torch to the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu, who also transferred same to the state Sports Commission Chairman, Dudu Orumen, who led the sports team on tour of the state with the festival flame.

In his comments, Orumen said the torch would be taken round the state within two days, beginning from yesterday.

Akoko-Edo, Auchi and Agenebode are among the major towns in Edo North to be visited by the festival team.

The state sports festival is scheduled to begin February 10 and close February 16, 2020.

The event, Orumen explained, was designed to fully test sports facilities and prepare the ground, as well as confirm the readiness of the state for the 2020 National Sports Festival to be staged in Benin between March 20 and April 4.

The torch is expected to pass through Egor and return to Oredo Local Government Area to herald the commencement of the games on Monday 10. All the local government chairmen are expected to receive the torch and the state team respectively.