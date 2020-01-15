In a brief ceremony held in Government House, the governor said it was his pleasure and honour to light up the Edo 2020 Sports Festival torch.

He immediately handed over the torch to the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu, who also transfered same to the state Sports Commission Chairman, Dudu Orumen, who leads the sports team on tour of the state with the festival flame.

In his comments, Orumen said the torch would be taken round the state within two days beginning from today.

Akoko-Edo, Auchi and Agenebode are among the major towns in Edo North to be visited by the festival team.

The state sports festival is scheduled to begin on February 10 and close February 16, 2020.

The event, Orumen explained, is designed to fully test sports facilities and prepare the ground as well as confirm the readiness of the state for the 2020 National Sports Festival to be staged in Benin between March 20 and April 4, 2020.

Recall that the last Edo State sports festival held in 2001, 20 years after the maiden edition in 1981.