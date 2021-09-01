Governors of Edo, Oyo and Abia States, yesterday, stormed Awka, the Anambra State capital to flag off the electronic membership registration exercise of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They were also in the state to brainstorm on the best strategy to approach the November 6 governorship election in the state to ensure that their candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, emerges victorious.

Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, who doubles as the Chairman of the e-registration exercise, while flagging off the exercise at an event attended by the party leaders, said the choice of Anambra for the commencement of the exercise was deliberate.

He said the party needed to mobilize as many members as possible to ensure that the party wins the poll. He said the registration exercise would be driven by the party leaders at the ward levels as the party cannot afford to leave any stone unturned.

Vice Presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, appealed to the leaders of the party at the ward levels to give their best to the exercise, promising to reward the wards that could register up to 100 members in a month.

Obi said the race to Agu Awka was a serious one and that the party would do its best to ensure it wins the poll.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, on his part, encouraged the PDP faithful in Anambra to be hopeful about the party’s expected success in the forthcoming poll, saying that if the party could break the jinx in Oyo in South West region, it could do the same here despite the odds.

Also speaking, Abia governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, told Ndi Anambra to get their voter’s cards ready for the election and take charge of their future by voting for Ozigbo who he described as the best candidate for the job.

The governorship candidate, Ozigbo, said the e-registration exercise was timely as it came at a time when the people of the state would choose who would lead them in the next four years.

He, therefore, encouraged the residents of the state to take advantage of the exercise to make themselves a part and parcel of the PDP.

Chairperson of Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Council, Senator Uche Ekwunife, expressed confidence that the party would win the governorship election. He, however, advised the party faithful to unite and work closely with themselves to ensure they win the poll.

