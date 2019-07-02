Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the government would soon initiate a comprehensive security architecture that will improve peace in all parts of the state.

Wike also stated that his administration will continue to encourage security operatives who support the state government to fight crime in different communities.

He spoke, yesterday, during a meeting with chiefs and security officials from Ahoada East and Ahoada West local government areas at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “Very soon, we will roll out a comprehensive security architecture to improve security in all communities of the state.

“The state government is committed to encouraging security operatives who assist us in improving security in our communities. Today, we are honouring the area commander of Ahoada East and West and the JTF of Ahoada.

“They have placed their lives on the line to defend our people. It is not easy. Now that they are alive, it is for us to appreciate them. This will encourage others to serve the state. These officers have shown that they are prepared to defend the state and fight.”

On the decision by Ekpeye youths to turn a new leaf and surrender their arms and embrace peace, Governor Wike directed the police to bind over the youths to ensure they don’t return to crime.

He regretted that criminal activities have negatively affected the development of Ekpeye kingdom.

“If you have volunteered to embrace peace and drop your arms, the state government will support you. Nobody will arrest you.

“If the police binds you over, the Rivers State government will rehabilitate you. I want peace in all communities of the state because government cannot execute projects where there is no peace,” he said.

Wike assured Ekpeye people that his administration will develop platforms that will encourage oil companies to employ the youths of host communities.

House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Ehie Edison, urged the governor to forgive the youths and encourage them on the path of peace.

“We are aware of your selfless efforts to ensure that peace returns to Rivers State. It will be insensitive for us not to take the lead and support you in Ekpeye land,” he said.

Edison said the least that Ekpeye leaders can do is to create the right environment for peace to return to the area.”

He urged Wike to give Ekpeye leaders two weeks to mop up arms in the communities.

Eze Igbu-Upata, Felix Otuwarikpo, said 113 youths earlier surrendered with another 216 youths joining the programme last weekend.

He said Ekpeye leaders are committed to peace in the area, hence they ensured the arrest and prosecution of local gun manufacturer.

According to him, Ekpeye people are not in support of criminality. He assured the governor that more arms would be mopped up by community leaders in the next two weeks.

The service commanders presented the cash gifts of the Rivers State government to the security officials.

Ekpeye leaders worked out a traditional amnesty programme which led to local criminals surrendering their arms in a ceremony at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last week.