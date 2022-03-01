From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, met with heads of security agencies to strengthen the state’s security architecture and ensure those behind the recent armed robbery and killings in Uromi, Esan North East Local Area are arrested and brought to book.

Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, after the meeting with the security chiefs, said the state is strengthening collaboration, revving up strategies and deploying technologies to make Edo uninhabitable for armed robbers and other criminal elements.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The synergy between the security agencies, youths and the vigilante network in the state is commendable as it has led to the recovery of some items. We applaud this cooperation and urge the people of Edo State to remain calm as we have upgraded our security architecture.

“I want to let our people know that we have beefed up security in the state and urge everyone to go about their normal businesses in Edo State. These criminals have no hiding place; we would make the state hot for them.