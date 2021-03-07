From Tony Osauzo,

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that he has no personal grudges against his predecessor and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, but only dislikes his style of politics.

He stated this while speaking to journalists at the weekend in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, on the occasion of the Centenary Birthday Thanksgiving of Msgr. Thomas Oleghe and 18th Canonical Erection Anniversary of the Diocese of Auchi held at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Auchi.

Obaseki, who exchanged greetings with an elbow-bump in compliance with COVID-19 preventive protocols with his predecessor, said as sons of Edo they both had the interest of the state at heart.

“I don’t have anything personal against Oshiomhole. I may not like his politics, but he has not done anything personal against me. We all are interacting with the interest of the country and the development of our community at heart”, he said.

The governor announced that the Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was scheduled to hold yesterday, was postponed due to the local government elections which held in Delta State.