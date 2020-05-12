Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed that security agencies in the state are working with government to secure lives and property of citizens, rid the state of crimes and ensure compliance with all directives against the spread of coronavirus.

Obaseki gave the assurance after the state’s security council meeting with heads of various security agencies in the state, at the Government House, Benin.

The governor described the clash between men of some of the security agencies, which occurred along Lagos Street, in Oba Market, at the weekend, as unfortunate, noting that the matter has been resolved to preserve the existing collaboration among security agencies in the state.

“One or two individuals had a misunderstanding that degenerated but it has been resolved. The matter is being investigated and we believe the security agencies will get to the root of the issue and anyone found culpable will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, said investigation has commenced into the clash between security operatives and members of task force enforcing compulsory use of face masks around Lagos Street area, in Benin.

Jimeta said the weekend clash happened when members of the task force on COVID-19 insisted that a lady should comply with the order on mandatory use of face masks.