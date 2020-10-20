Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, this (Tuesday) night met with all Security Chiefs in the State following the continued #EndSARS protest which has led to the imposition of a 24 hour curfew in the state.

Speaking shortly after the security council meeting held in government house in Benin, Obaseki said the meeting became necessary to analyze and assess the security development in the state.

“Following the unfortunate development from the EndSARS protest over the last few days, we just concluded a security council meeting

“We deliberated extensively on the security issues, fortunately, the DIG, Celestine Okoye, has come to support the command in maintaining law and other in the state.

“You will recall that government imposed a 24-hour curfew on October 19 beginning from 4pm.

“I want to thank the law abiding citizens of Edo for largely complying with the curfew.

“However, we observed that a few hoodlums violated the curfew most of the day today as a result the security chiefs have met and certain stern action would follow shortly”, he said.

In his comment, DIG Celestine Okoye, said he was deployed to Edo to support the state command in maintaining law and order in the state.

He said he was in the state to boost the morale of the people and warned hoodlums and miscreants to stay off the roads and streets.

“I have come here to boost your morale and l want to also ask miscreants to please remain in their houses and be law abiding from now on.

“Because you may meet something that is not good for you,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by the state Commissioner of police, Johnson Kokumo, the Commandant of the NSCDC, the Director of DSS among others .