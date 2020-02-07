Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, yesterday, described the crisis rocking the party as ‘a storm in a tea cup’, boasting that Governor Goddwin Obaseki must do two terms of eight years.

“Obaseki must do his eight years. Nobody can stop him. If anybody by omission or commission does that, APC is dead in Edo State,” he said.

Idahosa, a former political adviser to former governor Adams Oshiomhole, spoke when a forum of APC chairman in the 18 local government areas of the state visited him in Benin.

He said nobody challenged former governors Lucky Igbinedion and Oshiomhole when they sought to contest for second term and wondered why Obaseki should not do second term.

Idahosa, who said he stands as rock of Gibraltar behind Obaseki in his quest for a second term ticket, said the governor is very focused and straight forward and nobody can change him.

He said reason the crisis in the party has lingered without settlement was because Oshiomhole is envious of Obaseki’s achievements, alleging that the APC national chairman was the one “running from settlement because he has boasted he will do this, he will do that.

“For those whose benevolent spirit cracked their palm kernel for them, they should not think they are God,” Idahosa said, and cautioned Oshiomhole against making the APC crisis a tribal matter, saying Edo State is one.

Idahosa further boasted that Governor Obaseki will defeat other governorship aspirants, saying he did so before when he was not a governor.

Meanwhile, a group, Afemai in Diaspora (AID), has cautioned Governor Obaseki against further embarrassment of Oshiomhole.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary, Martins Sadoh, warned that Obaseki must eschew politics of bitterness and play by the rule if the state must enjoy the peace it has been known for over the years.

It further warned that the ‘dangerous dimension’ that the governor and his team have introduced into the polity of the state, if not checked, will spell doom to Edo people.

According to the group, a situation where the governor and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, have continually embarrassed and openly insulted the person of Oshiomhole, has become politics taken too far.

“Politics as we know is your ability to convince people on why they should see you as the best or woo them into supporting your cause, and not forcing them to support you as presently being seen in Edo as being perpetuated by Obaseki.

“The governor has taken the state politics into a dangerous height and has succeeded in setting the people of the state up against one and another because of his quest for second term in office.

“If he has so performed like he claimed and believed his performance will return him to office, he needs not to have embarked on this dangerous game that has inflicted more pains on the people and mortgaged the peaceful nature of the people and the state in general.

“We will no longer sit in awe and watch the life of our son, father, continually being threatened by Obaseki, as if he (Oshiomhole) is no longer a citizen of this state or has no right to freedom of movement and association.

“As for Shaibu, we are not surprised since we have always known him for his inordinate quest for power. I am sure the people of Afemai know how to handle his case,” the Afemai in diaspora said.