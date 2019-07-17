Edo State governor’s Special Adviser on Political and Community Matters, Osaro Idah, has denied report that Governor Godwin Obaseki and two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors were planning to run for re-election on a new platform if the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, deny him the APC ticket.

Idah, in a statement, yesterday, called on media houses and the public to be wary of false stories by detractors of the governor and the Edo State chapter of the APC.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a news item published in a national newspaper (not Daily Sun) yesterday, stating that Governor Obaseki met with two PDP governors, to strategise on a fresh platform to run for re-election should Oshiomhole deny him the APC governorship ticket.

“We want to advise media houses and the public to be wary of stories like this planted by detractors of the governor and the Edo State chapter of the APC. These persons are threatened by the wide acceptance and support which the governor enjoys from his people.

“We state categorically that Governor Obaseki has no intention of leaving the APC, where he has firm support at the state level and across all local governments, wards and units of the party. In Edo State, the governor’s popularity within the party and across the state is overwhelming and the few deviant troublemakers within Edo APC and their sponsors in Abuja are warned to desist from the irresponsible act of trying to cause trouble in their own home while seeking refuge elsewhere,” he said.