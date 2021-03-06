By Simeon Mpamugoh

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Benin, Eheden Erediauwa, Ewuare 11 and others have sent congratulatory messages to Sir Victor Uwaifo, the Nigerian highlife music maestro, artist and sculptor who turned 80 on Monday. He was born on March 1, 1941.

In his tribute, Obaseki described Uwaifo, a one-time Commissioner of Arts, Culture and Tourism in the state, as a “bridge builder and one of the foremost contributors to the development of the civil responsibility space” in the state.

“For this, you have remained a source of pride to us and the entire nation. You served with an enviable sense of dedication, and we are pleased to identify with you on this special occasion of your 80th birthday.”

In a radio jingle produced to mark the occasion which will be celebrated today at his residence in Benin City, the Oba of Benin described him as a “lyricist, multi instrumentalist, teacher of the art, Africa’s greatest musical icon and entertainment general” while the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin Prof. Lilian Salami praised him for his “recorded several landmark achievements as a music maestro, adept sculptor, writer, academic and nation builder, his professionalism, commitment and resourcefulness.”

Prof. Tony BE Ogiamien aka Tony Bestman, the only surviving member of the Melody Maestros, Uwaifo’s music group, who is the Founder/Chancellor of the American Heritage University Southern California (AHUSC), Ontario, United States said although he had a career change in the 70s and never returned to play the guitar on full time basis again, it is an honour to have Uwaifo as a role model, mentor, and friend.