Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary.

Obaseki obtained the forms, yesterday, in Abuja, shortly after the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) granted him a waiver to contest the governorship primary.

The governor will be screened today at the PDP National Secretariat, the Wadata Plaza, by the party‘s Kingsley Chinda led Edo PDP governorship primary screening committee.

The PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, who received Obaseki, at the party’s national campaign headquarters, Legacy House, Abuja, charged the governor to see his entrance into the opposition party as an act of God.

Secondus stated that the Edo governor will soon realise that he did not make mistake in his decision to join the PDP as it was a party of responsible people.

“There is nothing to be arrogant about power for anyone who knows God and here in PDP we are guided by this fact,” he stated.

Obaseki, in his response, said since he made his contact with the party, he realised that there was a difference between it and others .

According to him, “ From what I saw in Benin City today after I joined this party, the increased goodwill, the excitement of the people from all walks of life from their balcony, I told myself no wonder…

“What I have seen here is a far cry from the confusion and commotion from the other side and left me to wonder why I didn’t have this opportunity before now.

“When I met the National Chairman Prince Secondus, I was shocked at his humility and unassuming dispositions, how he told me he would consult because the decision will come from my people, not him but where I am coming from the other side it wasn’t so.

“What I am bringing, I am coming with freshness, I am going to lead a campaign at all levels to enhance the membership of this party in the state.”