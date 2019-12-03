Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, urged corps members to be of good behaviour in the various communities of their respective places of primary assignments.

While Obaseki urged them to see their deployment as an act designed by God to contribute their quota to the development of Edo State during their service year, Okowa said they should render selfless service, particularly to the elderly in their respective places of primary assignments.

The governors made the statements during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ stream II orientation course in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo and National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta, respectively.

Obaseki said the scheme, over the years, has impacted positively on the people of the state and on the development of the rural areas through various community development projects embarked upon by their predecessors.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Special Duty, Damian Lawani, said the corps members have contributed positively to the educational, social and economic development of the people particularly those at the rural areas.

On his part, Okowa said the older generation were more in need of the verve of the youthful generation.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, told the corps members to exhibit behaviour that will portray them as individuals committed to bringing about desired changes and improvement in the nation’s economy and polity.